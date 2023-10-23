Ferring Crochet Poppy Day tribute
Ferring Crochet was set up by Pat Deeb, an American lady who wanted to pass on her skills to local people.
After six weeks of lessons we knew the basics but wanted to continue so we now meet up each week at Ferring library for knit and natter (and crochet)!
Since then we have created two wall hangings.
The first, made of granny squares, is displayed at Glebelands.
The second, which is our tribute to the fallen in all wars, is in Ferring library.
We hope you like our work.
It's is done by members of our group and some are complete beginners while others are more experienced.
We have found this a lovely way to increase our skills and cement our friendships.
If anyone is interesting in joining our group or learning the basics of crochet contact Sue Jelliss [email protected]