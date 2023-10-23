Ferring Crochet Poppy Day tribute

Ferring Crochet was set up by Pat Deeb, an American lady who wanted to pass on her skills to local people.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After six weeks of lessons we knew the basics but wanted to continue so we now meet up each week at Ferring library for knit and natter (and crochet)!

Since then we have created two wall hangings.

The first, made of granny squares, is displayed at Glebelands.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poppy Tribute

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second, which is our tribute to the fallen in all wars, is in Ferring library.

We hope you like our work.

It's is done by members of our group and some are complete beginners while others are more experienced.

We have found this a lovely way to increase our skills and cement our friendships.