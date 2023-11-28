Festive funds for Sussex’s food banks as Christmas appeal launches

The Morrisons Foundation has teamed up with The Trussell Trust to support food banks across Sussex and in communities across the country this festive season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Launched on 28th November and running right up to Boxing Day, the Morrisons Foundation Christmas Appeal will offer online customers the opportunity to add a donation of £1, £3, £5 or £10 to their shop. Every pound raised will then be matched by the Foundation and donated to the Trussell Trust who will use the funds to provide vital food and support to families in hardship in communities all around the UK.

The Christmas Appeal comes at a time when food banks need support most. The Trussell Trust forecasts that more than 600,000 people will need the support of its food banks over a three-month period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food banks across the Trussell Trust network are expecting to provide more than one million emergency food parcels between December 2023 and February 2024 – the most parcels ever provided across this period. This equates to an average of one food parcel every eight seconds (11,500 a day) and 7,000 people seeking support each day.

Trussell Trust Food Banks are being supported by The Morrisons Foundation Xmas Appeal

Emma Revie, CEO of the Trussell Trust, said: “We don’t want to spend every winter saying things at food banks are getting worse, but they are. Food banks are not the answer in the long term, but while we continue to fight for the change that could mean they can be closed for good, your local food bank urgently needs your support.

“One in seven people in the UK face hunger because they don’t have enough money to live on. That’s not the kind of society we want to live in, and we won’t stand by and let this continue. Every year we are seeing more and more people needing food banks, and that is just not right.

“Our food banks desperately need donations of food for emergency parcels and money to meet the shortfall in donations they are currently experiencing, which is why we are thrilled that Morrisons customers and the Foundation will be supporting the Trussell Trust again this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said, “We are delighted to once again be teaming up with the Trussell Trust for our Christmas appeal. By match funding the generous donations of Morrisons online customers we hope to make a difference to people in hardship this winter."

The Trussell Trust operates a number of food banks across Sussex. Collection points include Worthing Food Bank based on the 1st Floor at Guildbourne Centre, Littlehampton and District Food Bank based at Littlehampton United Church and The Clarendon Centre Food Bank in Shoreham. There are many other collection points across the region. For further details and opening times of your local food bank, please visit trusselltrust.org/get-help/find-a-foodbank/