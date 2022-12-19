Festive greetings from Hailsham Post Office staff

Hailsham Post Office staff would like to extend compliments of the season to customers in advance and wish them a very happy and healthy Christmas.

Hailsham post office manager Christine Holverson

Christine Holverson, manager of the town’s post office which opened in July 2019, is pleased that three and a half years on, the post office is even more firmly established as a vital part of town life and continues to offer an important service to residents.

"From the whole team here at Hailsham Post Office, we would like to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a fantastic start to 2023," said Christine. "We’ve had another good year and I'm grateful to the Hailsham community for continually praising staff for their excellent customer service and the fulfillment of the post office's broad range of services to residents and business, including banking facilities."

Some of the feedback received from residents on social media recently include:

"As it's a local post office in a town I've loved my whole life, you get to know the staff. They are always friendly and willing to help, especially after the relocation of premises."

"The staff are friendly and helpful. They are happy to provide the service and info we need."

"The staff at the Hailsham post office always go out of their way to help you, are friendly and know their stuff!"

"I didn't have to queue, only one person in front of me and I got my parcel sent and one returned quickly and easily."

"Checking service was a great facility. Knowledgeable staff too."

"It was easy to use MoneyGram. The lady serving me was friendly and informative."

"Always very pleasant staff, who are extremely knowledgeable."

"The staff are pleasant, helpful and friendly.... and are a very valued part of our community."

Town Clerk and Postmaster of the high street post office, John Harrison commented: "The post office service is going really well since it re-opened in 2019 and people still praise the Town Council over three years on for taking over the franchise and saving the community facility. Thank you to the public and my colleagues at the post office for their continued support."

