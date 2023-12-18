Festive greetings from Hailsham Post Office staff

Hailsham Post Office staff would like to extend compliments of the season to customers in advance and wish them a very happy and healthy Christmas.

Christine Holverson, manager of the town’s post office which opened in July 2019, is pleased that four and a half years on, the post office is even more firmly established as a vital part of town life and continues to offer an important service to residents.

"From the whole team here at Hailsham Post Office, we would like to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a fantastic start to 2024," said Christine. "We’ve had another good year and I'm grateful to the Hailsham community for continually praising staff for their excellent customer service and the fulfillment of the post office's broad range of services to residents and business, including banking facilities."

Some of the feedback received from residents on social media and via customers face-to-face recently includes:

Hailsham High Street Post Office

"Our great community asset."

"I commented about the great service provided for replacement passports and, as the assistant predicted, they arrived 7 days later. Fantastic!"

"We had to renew our passports this week, so we used the service at the Post Office. It was so easy and really recommend it."

"Well done everyone. An amazing achievement for your community."

"It's great to have a Post Office, it's definitely a much-needed service."

"I hadn't realised you can pay cheques in at the Post Office. I am pleased to hear it."

Always a smile [and] an excellent service from the post office team, long may it continue."

"Our post office staff are amazing. Thank you for being there."

"The staff are pleasant, helpful and friendly.... and are a very valued part of our community."

Town Clerk and Postmaster of the high street post office, John Harrison commented: "The post office service is going really well since it re-opened in 2019 and people still praise the Town Council over three years on for taking over the franchise and saving the community facility. Thank you to the public and my colleagues at the post office for their continued support."

"Looking ahead into next year, the Town Council will continue to take action to raise awareness of the availability of post office banking services for residents and businesses, as more bank branches are scheduled to close, including two in Hailsham next year."

"Many banks tell us that changes in customer behaviour have been the driving force and principal reason for bank branch closures and an increasing number of people bank online and consequently make far fewer visits to branches. Whilst we fully understand the considerable uptake in the use of online banking in recent years, there are still people, particularly the elderly, who like to visit their branches and bank in person."

"This is where we continue to help, not only bank customers who have lost their local branch and taking into account the forthcoming closure of the local Lloyds and Hailfax branches, but with transactions for customers of other banks and building societies too."