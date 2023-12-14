Festive recycling and waste collection dates confirmed for Chichester District

Residents in the Chichester District are being advised that the recycling and waste collection dates will be altering slightly over the festive period.

Residents can view their personal collection dates by visiting: www.chichester.gov.uk/checkyourbinday

Other changes to collection services include the Garden Recycling Service which will stop on Friday 22 December, starting up again on Monday 8 January 2024.

There will also be some slight changes to the clinical waste collections — all affected residents will be contacted directly.

Bin collection dates over Christmas

Recycling and general waste collections over Christmas and New Year are as follows:

Normal Collection Day Pre-Christmas week Christmas week New Year week Post- New Year Monday 18 Dec 2023 27 Dec 2023 3 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024 Tuesday 19 Dec 2023 28 Dec 2023 4 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024 Wednesday 20 Dec 2023 29 Dec 2023 5 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024 Thursday 21 Dec 2023 30 Dec 2023 6 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024 Friday 22 Dec 2023 2 Jan 2024 8 Jan 2024 13 Jan 2024

Residents can also receive bin collection reminders on their phone through the new Chichester District Council app. The app allows residents to receive personalised notifications and updates on waste and recycling collections, set automated bin collection reminders, and to report issues quickly and easily, such as fly tipping or request a new bin.

The app is available to download now from Google and Apple app stores. People can find out more information by visiting: www.chichester.gov.uk/ChichesterDCApp

Residents can also use the app to check more quickly what materials can and cannot be recycled. Alternatively, they can visit the county council’s webpage at: www.westsussex.gov.uk/land-waste-and-housing/waste-and-recycling/recycling-and-waste-prevention-in-west-sussex/a-to-z-of-recycling

Any extra waste from the holiday period will be picked up by collection crews on the first collection after Christmas. If residents have any extra recycling, they need to ensure that it is kept dry in a loosely tied black sack and placed next to their recycling bin on the day of collection.

Residents are also asked to remember to flatten and fold down excess cardboard or cut it down to a manageable size for a single crew member to handle. Residents should also ensure that the bin lid can close easily. Recycling needs to be clean, dry, and loose, so residents are advised to close the lid to stop rain getting in.

All polystyrene packaging, foam and soft, transparent polythene wrapping films should be removed and placed in the waste bin as this cannot be recycled.

If residents take the opportunity over Christmas to have a clear out of old electricals and small appliances, clothes and textiles, they can use the district council’s kerbside textile and small electrical collection service. This is a trial kerbside collection service which covers approximately 75% of households in Chichester District. To find out more and to book a collection, people can visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/textileandelectricalrecycling.

This service also includes used coffee pod recycling collection in partnership with Podback. Collections can be booked online and are carried out by a designated collection crew. People can find out more and book a free collection at: www.chichester.gov.uk/podback

Residents can also dispose of their real Christmas trees using the St Wilfrid’s Hospice charity collection scheme again this year. People can arrange to have their tree collected from their home in January by a volunteer in return for a donation to the hospice. People can find out more about this scheme, and book a tree collection, by visiting: www.stwh.co.uk/events/treecycle-2024/

“Over Christmas, we tend to generate more waste than usual and so we are keen to help residents recycle as much as possible at this time of year,” says Councillor Mark Chilton, Cabinet Member for Finance, Corporate Services and Contract Services at Chichester District Council. “You may not be aware but our app also provides helpful recycling information on what can and cannot be recycled. Simply enter the item or material into the app search function to find out how to recycle it – perfect for the Christmas period.

“A series of animated videos have also been produced by the West Sussex Waste Partnership which provide an overview of what can and can’t be recycled, the importance of putting the right item in the right bin, and tips on how to reduce, reuse and recycle materials more confidently. More information can be found at: www.westsussex.gov.uk/ThinkBeforeYouThrow

“And, following the success of the tree collection scheme over recent years, we are very pleased to be promoting St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s Treecycling scheme again to encourage the district to recycle as many Christmas trees as we can, while supporting a fantastic cause.

“If you’re not signed up to our Garden Recycling Service, this is a great way to ensure that your Christmas tree is recycled while helping to raise vital funds for the hospice.”