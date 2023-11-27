BREAKING

Festive warmth and joy from The Bognor Makerspace CIC

The success of the Bognor Makerspace's Winter Fair was made possible by the dedication and hard work of our incredible volunteers. Their contributions were the heart of this fantastic event.
By Joanna KellyContributor
Published 27th Nov 2023, 15:51 GMT
Last Saturday, November 25th, witnessed the triumphant inauguration of The Bognor Makerspace's Winter Fair.

Volunteers banded together, dedicating their efforts to manage stalls, adorn the venue, and craft delectable cakes, infusing the event with passion and commitment.

Special appreciation is extended to Santa and the enchanting elves who spread cheer in the grotto.

High Sheriff of West Sussex meets Santa

Notable guests included Francis, the Mayor of Bognor and the esteemed High Sheriff of West Sussex who graced the occasion, while the air was alive with captivating performances by Music Smart Choir and Jon Scott and friends.

The Winter Fair boasted an array of splendid gift and craft stalls.

Heartfelt gratitude extends to the generosity of local businesses that contributed raffle prizes and everyone whose support made The Bognor Makerspace's Winter Fair a resounding success.

