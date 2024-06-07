West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported at 9.30pm on Thursday (June 6) that crews were at the scene of a fire, involving a property, on Pound Lane in Upper Beeding.

Crews from Shoreham, Henfield, Steyning and East Sussex were in attendance.

A spokesperson added: “Please avoid the area to allow our crews to work safely.”

The fire service issued an updated statement on Friday morning.

This read: “Upon arrival crews were confronted with a fire in the first floor bedroom that had spread to the roof space.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used jets and high pressure hose reels to bring the fire under control and extinguish it.

“At the height of the incident five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were at the scene.

“Fortunately there were no injuries and all persons were accounted for.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was of accidental ignition but a full fire investigation will be carried out to establish the cause."

Also at the scene was photographer Eddie Mitchell, who filmed thermal footage of the firefighters at work.

He said crews ‘did an amazing jobs’ at knocking back the ‘fierce house fire’ swiftly. Scroll down to see Eddie’s photo gallery.

