Final countdown to Hailsham Active Run on 19th May

It's not too late for people to register to take part and all entrants will each receive a medal after their run and a free reusable water bottle, kindly donated by Roland Dunn Sales & Lettings.

The Town Council, which part-funded last year's event, is supporting the run again this year by sponsoring the 5K race and is partnering with Hailsham Active and specialist management company, Sport Systems, to co-organise and promote the event. Full details of individual races, entry fees and how to register are available via hailshamrun.co.uk.

Whilst the main sponsor of the run is Hailsham Town Council, money towards the event has also been raised from businesses in the community, funds which will go towards the event's overall expenses. Sponsors include Lightning Fibre (1-mile inclusive), Crown Wealth Management (3K) and Hallmark Glazed Extensions (10K).

Additionally, Stevens & Carter has sponsored the inflatable start and finish line, at which Miss Walls will be kindly giving out professionally made cakes, and Roland Dunn Sales & Lettings and Tesco will be offering a water station for run participants. Thanks also go to Michelle Barker from Hailsham United Football Club for the recuitment of around 60 marshals for the event.

A Mobiloo (mobile toilet), kindly sponsored by Colston Ltd and The Alinker UK, will be provided for the all-inclusive 1-mile run providing a safe space for those who need it, and the 1-mile race will once again be aimed at members of the community with different needs with the permitted use of supportive aids to get them around the course. A sensory/activity tent will be on site for children.

There will be road closures in place along the route (same route as last year) from 9.30am-12.30pm, supported by traffic management and event marshals.

The event consists of the following races:

1-Mile Race: Start time - 10am (Sponsored by Lightning Fibre)You can view the course map here.

3K Race: Start time - 9.30am (Sponsored by Crown Wealth Management)

5K Race: Start time - 10.30am (Sponsored by Hailsham Town Council)

10K Race: Start time - 10.30am (Sponsored by Hallmark Glazed Extensions)You can view the 10k & 5k route map here.

Trophies in various categories will be presented at end of the race, once the timings/tags are clarified.

"We are delighted to again be organising the Hailsham Active Run, complementing our mission to create a healthier Hailsham community," said joint project lead for Hailsham Active and town councillor Mary Laxton. "The town hosted fun runs 31 years ago but now, running is a growing community activity beneficial to participants' mental health, well-being and helping to combat isolation and stress into the bargain."

"Of course, like last year's inaugural race, this will again be a prestigious event that will bring in runners and clubs with their families from across the area - in turn benefiting our local economy and town centre trade on the day."

Cllr Laxton added: "My co-organiser and fellow town councillor Karen Nicholls and I, as Hailsham Active Directors, can't wait to see Hailsham alive and buzzing again with enthusiastic runners of all ages participate again - and the public and families cheering them on along the route. We encourage the public to watch from outside their homes or come out on the route and in the high street at the start and finish line to show their support!"

