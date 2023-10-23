Final preparations for Hailsham's Christmas lights switch-on event
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following on from last year's very successful event, Hailsham is gearing up for a spectacular show in Vicarage Field this year, featuring festive entertainment in addition to the big switch-on at 6pm, which will see the town centre transformed into a winter wonderland of twinkling Christmas lights.
Pupils from Hailsham Community College and Hailsham Primary Academy will be carol singing before the official switch-on and Santa will be attending (courtesy of Hailsham Rotary Club), handing out sweets to children. Hailsham FM will be broadcasting live and playing popular Christmas tunes at the event.
A new addition to the switch-on event this year will be a range of market stalls selling Christmas gifts, food including slow-cooked pork, plus Hailsham Lions will once again have a candy floss stall.
The special guest appearance this year will be from Star Wars costume performers 'Vader's Raiders', who will be providing photo/selfie opportunities and will be switching on the town's Christmas lights.
Hailsham Parish Church will be open after the lights switch-on, serving free hot drinks.
Encouraging people to mark the date of the event in their diaries now, Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook said: "The Christmas lights switch-on is always one of the highlights of the year in the town centre and indicates that festivities are underway. I hope many people decide to attend the event, enjoy the entertainment on offer and get in the festive spirit with their friends and family."
Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Communities Committee commented: "Hailsham’s Christmas lights switch-on is one of the town centre’s biggest annual events and the traditional and tasteful line-up of festive entertainment planned means it's going to be the best yet!"
"The switch-on event is about bringing the community together to celebrate the countdown to Christmas with their friends and family, and we are hoping that lots of people will come along, take part and join in the fun."