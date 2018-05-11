Final push for Saltdean Lido fundraiser

Campaigners hoping to restore the 80-year-old art deco Saltdean Lido building are calling on residents to donate to their crowdfunder.

Sally Horrox, chair of Saltdean Lido CIC, said: "Many people think as the pools re-opened last year the job is done, but that is far from the case."

Saltdean Lido reopened in June 2017 with a newly-designed pool, changing rooms and a child’s pool area. But the second phase of the development is to open the lido building.

A crowdfunding campaign to restore the building has raised £68,606 of the £102,308 target at the time of writing (May 11). It needs to hit the target by June 1.

The lido has been promised £4.2 million by the Heritage Lottery Fund to rebuild the art deco pool house and community centre, but it needs the £100,000 crowdfunder to be successful to unlock the cash.

“People are doing so many great things to help but if we don’t reach the £104k target, under the crowdfunding rules, we can’t collect any of the pledges made," Ms Horrox said. "And then we will be handing the keys back as we won’t be able to carry on.”

Bridget Fishleigh, a spokesperson for Saltdean Lido, said: “Saving Saltdean Lido has always been about the community of Brighton and beyond working together to build a sustainable future for a beautiful place with a unique cultural, historical and cultural heritage.”

To find out more, and to donate, visit: /www.saltdeanlido.org/donate/

