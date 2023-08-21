Fire and Rescue service called as fire breaks out in Worthing beauty salon
Three fire engines arrived at the beauty salon, on Victoria Road, at 11.08pm, and, upon entering the premises wearing breathing apparatus, found a fire in the tumble drier, a spokesperson said.
"Crews evacuated people from the flats above and two residents were looked after by paramedics at the scene.
"The fire was extinguished using hose reels and jets, and the building was then ventilated.
"West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is urging residents to register their appliances online to be kept updated about any product recalls that may affect them.
In order to avoid electrical fires like this one, West Sussex Fire and Rescue has also issued a range of advice – urging members of the public to make sure they have a working smoke alarm,avoid overloading sockets, and check wires, plugs and casing for signs of damage