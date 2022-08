Emergency services were called to the scene at 3.37pm today (August 06) and teams were dispatched shortly afterwards.

An area measuring 100 metres by 200 metres approximately is affected by the blaze and members of the public have been warned to steer clear of the area, in order to avoid contact with the smoke, the fumes and the flames.

At the time of writing no injuries have been reported.

Fire and Rescue teams were called to a blaze at Seaford Golf Club today. Photo: Jon Lavis.