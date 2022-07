Fire at Hastings holiday park (photo by Laurence Baker)

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue (ESFRS), six fire appliances are currently dealing with (as of 12.45pm on Saturday, July 30) a roof fire at Park Holidays on Ivyhouse Lane, Guestling.

The service spokesperson said: “The fire is well alight to please avoid the area.”

At 4.23pm the fire service confirmed the incident had been scaled down and now only two pumps are being used to deal with the fire.