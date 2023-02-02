Edit Account-Sign Out
Fire at thatched cottage in Durrington

A thatched cottage was ablaze last night in Durrington.

By India Wentworth
6 hours ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 7:56am

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the thatched cottage in Pond Lane yesterday (February 1) around 4pm.

Residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed, avoid the area, and surrounding roads were closed.

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “Crews attended from Worthing, Littlehampton, East Preston, Shoreham, supported by East Sussex crews from Brighton. Firefighters used aerial ladder platforms and jets to tackle the fire.

“Firefighters remained in attendance overnight before the incident was scaled back and our last crew left the scene at 5.30am this morning (February 2).

Pond Lane and surrounding roads have now reopened. WSFRS returned to the property at 7.30am this morning (February 2) for reinspection.

Fire at Durrington cottage (photo from Eddie Mitchell)
