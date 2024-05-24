East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) was called into action after reports of a fire at Ripley's Autos in Apex Way (Enterprise Park) at around 5.20pm.

Five crews were sent to the scene of the small recycling fire, in a confined area.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Five appliances attended the accidental fire, with two main jets and a thermal imaging camera used at the incident.

“[There were] no casualties and the stop message came in at 19.07.”

There was a major fire, involving 6,000 tonnes of scrap metal, at the same site in June 2018 – which took days to get under control.

