A person has been taken to hospital after a fire at home in Eastbourne today (Saturday, December 9)

Fire crews were called to Cavendish Place shortly before 12pm following reports of a fire at a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform attended the incident. The fire was in the basement of the property.

“Crews used hose reel jets, thermal imaging cameras and breathing apparatus.

“A smoke hood was used by crews to safely bring one person from the top of the building. This is a protective head covering which helps prevents wearers from breathing in smoke and particulates generated in a fire.”

The fire service said one person was taken to hospital and ‘another given a precautionary check’.

Smoke had ‘affected most of the property’, the fire service said.

The spokesperson added: “The local authority is helping look after those involved. As of 2.30pm one fire engine remains at the scene. An investigation is due to take place next week.”

Cavendish Place fire Four fire crews were called to Cavendish Place in Eastbourne shortly before 12pm on Saturday (December 9) following reports of a fire at a house in multiple occupation (HMO). Photo: Dan Jessup

