A fire broke out at a car showroom during the night.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters are currently still at the scene of Paragon Porsche, Mayfield Road, Five Ashes as of this morning (Sunday, April 22), tackling what is believed to be a roof fire.

The fire is believed to have started in the roof. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-180422-064452001

Five pumping appliances are in attendance.