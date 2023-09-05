A fire broke out a house in Worthing this afternoon (Tuesday, September 5).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted, just before 12.30pm, to a property fire in Guildford Close, Tarring.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Worthing and Billingshurst to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival crews found a fire in the bedroom on the first floor. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and extinguished the fire using two hose reels.