Fire breaks out at Worthing home: Everything we know so far

A fire broke out a house in Worthing this afternoon (Tuesday, September 5).
By Sam Morton
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:54 BST
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted, just before 12.30pm, to a property fire in Guildford Close, Tarring.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Worthing and Billingshurst to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival crews found a fire in the bedroom on the first floor. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and extinguished the fire using two hose reels.

"Fortunately there were no casualties and the fire was of accidental ignition. Crews booked away from the scene at around 2pm."

