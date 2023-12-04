An investigation is set to begin after an industrial building caught fire in an East Sussex village.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called, just after 2.20pm, to an industrial building fire in Golden Cross, Chiddingly, on Sunday (December 3).

Eight fire engines were sent to the scene and crews used three main jets and firefighting foam to tackle the fire, the service said.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area and local residents urged to keep windows and doors closed.

Sussex Police put road closures in place on the A22 – and in surrounding roads, including Charlington Way, Coldharbour Road, Camberlot Road, Nash Street, and Burgh Hill Road. These remained in place while the fire service dealt with the fire.

A spokesperson for the fire service said, at 4.15pm: “Firefighters continue to the tackle the fire using three firefighting foam jets, two main jets and the Aerial Ladder Platform.”

The update at 5.30pm read: “Steady progress is being made. We continue to work with other agencies and partners.

"Road closures remain in place, please avoid the area. Local residents please continue to keep windows and doors closed.”

At 6.30pm, the fire service said ‘steady progress’ continued to be made and the incident was ‘being scaled down to four fire engines’.

A spokesperson added: “As of 7.27pm the incident has been scaled down and crews are damping down and turning over to ensure the fire is fully extinguished. Road closures remain in place so please continue to avoid the area.