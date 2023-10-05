Multiple fire crews were called to Horsham’s town centre on Wednesday evening (October 4).

A fire was reported in West Street mobile phone repairing shop, Phone Doctor, around 6.20pm.

Whilst the incident was ongoing, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service wrote on social media: “We currently have four fire engines from Horsham Fire Station, Billingshurst Fire Station and Crawley Fire Station responding to a fire at a premises in Swan Walk, Horsham.

“Please avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.”

In an update at 8.40pm, the service said the fire had been put out and crews ‘will be leaving the scene shortly’, adding: “Thank you to local residents for your patience.”

West Sussex Rescue & Service provided more details about the incident on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson said: “Upon arrival crews found a large amount of smoke issuing from both the ground floor and first floor.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property to carry out preliminary investigations and extinguished the fire using two hose reels, two jets and two thermal imaging cameras. Once the fire was out, the building was then ventilated to clear the heavy amount of smoke logging.

"Fortunately there were no casualties and the building had working smoke alarms which promptly alerted us to the fire.”

An investigation was carried out and the fire was ‘believed to be of accidental ignition’ – with lithium-ion batteries ‘being the suspected cause’, the fire service revealed.

“This incident highlights the danger of lithium-ion battery fires and that they can happen at any time,” the spokesperson added.

"Lithium-ion batteries are often found in items such as phones, vapes and e-scooters. When charging these items you must use the charger supplied with the device and/or recommended by the supplier. We would also urge people to never leave these items unattended when on charge."

Freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell, who was at the scene, praised the fire crews on X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote: “Great work saving several retail units fire and smoke damage tonight, contained to one unit.”

