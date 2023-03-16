Edit Account-Sign Out
Fire chief issues statement as huge fire tears through historic Sussex hotel

An major fire has broken out at an historic Midhurst hotel this morning. Here’s what a fire chief had to say in a statement.

By Joe Stack
Published 16th Mar 2023, 08:15 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 08:15 GMT

People have been evacuated from The Angel Inn in Midhurst after a huge fire broke out this morning. There has been a significant response from emergency services as crews continue to tackle the blaze.

Pictures: More than 30 people evacuated due to ‘significant’ Midhurst hotel fire

Area manager Richard Abbott from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement this morning: “In the early hours of this morning we were called to a significant fire in a hotel in Midhurst. Fire fighters are currently working hard to bring the incident under control and we have 14 fire engines in attendance.

ANGEL INN MIDHURST 10 PUMP FIRE. Eddie Mitchell
"Over 30 people were safely evacuated from the hotel and we are currently working with our partners from Surrey and Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire and rescue services, Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Services to bring to incident to a successful resolution.

“We are advising residents to keep their windows and doors closed as there is a large amount of smoke in the area

“North Street in Midhurst is currently closed so we are advising commuters to avoid the area and to fin alternative routes.

“It is too early in the incident to know the cause of the fire but we will be investigating the fire as soon as it is safe to do so.”

More on this as we have it.

