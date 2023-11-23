Fire crews called to assist paramedics at Worthing home
Fire crews were called to assist paramedics after an emergency incident was reported at a block of flats in Worthing.
A fire engine and an aerial ladder platform was pictured outside a property on Stone Lane in Worthing shortly before 1pm on Tuesday (November 21).
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called to assist paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).
“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Worthing to the scene.”
The crew left the scene just after 1.20pm.
SECAmb said it could not provide details about incidents at private addresses.