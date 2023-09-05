Fire crews called to battle blaze at Barnham property
Fire service crews have been scrambled to tackle a blaze at a property in Barnham today (Tuesday, September 5).
Shortly after 9am today, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) sent six engines to Highground Lane in the village. Residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows shut.
In a statement on social media, a spokesperson for WSFRS said: “We currently have six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform responding to a fire at a property in Highground Lane, Barnham.
“All persons are accounted for. If you live nearby, please keep doors/windows shut.”