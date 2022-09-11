Fire crews called to blaze at Crawley home
Several fire crews have been called tackle a blaze at a Crawley home this evening (Sunday, September 11).
Smoke could been seen billowing from the roof of a property in Webb Close, Broadfield, sparking an emergency call-out with five fire crews with at least seven fire engines at the scene, according to reports. Residents living nearby have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed.
In a statement on social media, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue service said: “We are currently dealing with a fire involving a property on Webb Close in Crawley. Crews from @CrawleyFire999 @station49fire @Horshamfire @WSFRS60 in attendance along with crews from @SurreyFRS. If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed.”