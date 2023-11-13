Fire crews called to fuel leak in Eastbourne Old Town
Fire crews were called today (Monday, November 13) to a fuel leak in Eastbourne.
Crews were on the scene at a service station in Eastbourne's Old Town.
In a statement, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 7:59am on November 13 to a fuel spillage in Old Town, Eastbourne.
“One fire appliance was in attendance from Eastbourne and a Hazardous Materials & Environmental Protection Advisor.
“Crews made the area safe and handed over to the responsible persons.”