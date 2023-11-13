BREAKING

Fire crews called to fuel leak in Eastbourne Old Town

Fire crews were called today (Monday, November 13) to a fuel leak in Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 13th Nov 2023, 17:27 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 17:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Crews were on the scene at a service station in Eastbourne's Old Town.

In a statement, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 7:59am on November 13 to a fuel spillage in Old Town, Eastbourne.

“One fire appliance was in attendance from Eastbourne and a Hazardous Materials & Environmental Protection Advisor.

“Crews made the area safe and handed over to the responsible persons.”

Related topics:Old Town