Fire crews rescue person in A29 crash at Five Oaks
The road was reported blocked after the crash at the A29 junction with the A264 at Five Oaks. A man was later taken to Worthing Hospital.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 7.42am we responded to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles at Horsham Road, Five Oaks.
"Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines from Horsham and Crawley to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Crawley.
"Upon arrival firefighters released one casualty from a vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment. The casualty was left in the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.
"Fire crews booked away from the scene at around 9.30am."
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “A man was assessed and treated for injuries at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital.”