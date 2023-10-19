Emergency fire crews rescued a person following a two-vehicle crash on the A29 near Billingshurst this morning (Thursday).

This was the scene of the two-car crash on the A29 at Five Oaks this morning.

The road was reported blocked after the crash at the A29 junction with the A264 at Five Oaks. A man was later taken to Worthing Hospital.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 7.42am we responded to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles at Horsham Road, Five Oaks.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines from Horsham and Crawley to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Crawley.

"Upon arrival firefighters released one casualty from a vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment. The casualty was left in the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.

"Fire crews booked away from the scene at around 9.30am."