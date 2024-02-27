Fire engines attend flooding in Newhaven which has affected eight properties

According to a spokesperson for ESFRS: “Two fire engines were in attendance from Wadhurst and Newhaven. Crews used pumping equipment and liaised with the water authority, council and the Environment Agency. Highways were also in attendance. Crews left the scene by 12.15pm and the incident was handed over to Southern Water.”
Newhaven councillor Sean Macleod said: “Sadly for the third year running the properties on Denton Mews have been flooded and Denton Road has become a river, it’s clear to anyone to see that the new build homes built 3 years ago have caused this issue to get worse. We need the District Council and other stakeholders to find a solution as it’s not fair on the property owners and the local residents of Denton. We simply can’t have this problem every year.”