Fire engines attend flooding in Newhaven which has affected eight properties

According to a spokesperson for ESFRS: “Two fire engines were in attendance from Wadhurst and Newhaven . Crews used pumping equipment and liaised with the water authority, council and the Environment Agency . Highways were also in attendance. Crews left the scene by 12.15pm and the incident was handed over to Southern Water .”

Newhaven councillor Sean Macleod said: “Sadly for the third year running the properties on Denton Mews have been flooded and Denton Road has become a river, it’s clear to anyone to see that the new build homes built 3 years ago have caused this issue to get worse. We need the District Council and other stakeholders to find a solution as it’s not fair on the property owners and the local residents of Denton. We simply can’t have this problem every year.”