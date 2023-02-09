Fire engines called to Eastbourne town centre incident
Fire engines were called to help with an incident in Eastbourne town centre, the fire service has said.
By Jacob Panons
31 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 12:28pm
A spokesperson from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 9.44am today (Thursday, February 9) to reports of smoke in the basement of a commercial building in Bolton Road.
The spokesperson added: “Firefighters wore breathing apparatus to use a CO2 fire extinguisher on a smoking electrical fuse board. There are no reports of any injuries.”
Two fire engines, which blocked the road, were pictured by the incident.