Fire engulfs Hailsham home

Firefighters battled a blaze which raged through a Hailsham house yesterday (March 20).

Six fire engines were sent to a property off Ersham Road after the alarm was raised at about 2pm.

Firefighters on scene off Ersham Road on the outskirts of Eastbourne, photo by Dan Jessup SUS-190319-154700001

Firefighters battling house fire outside Eastbourne

The fire had engulfed the roof and first floor of the house, and crews wearing breathing apparatus used three main jets to fight the flames.

They were soon joined by three additional appliances – including a water carrier, aerial ladder platform and a dual purpose truck.

A spokesperson for ESFRS said there were no reports of any injuries and the resident “had already self-evacuated” the property.

They said this morning an investigation into the fire is now underway.

Photos by Dan Jessup.