Fire in Burgess Hill: ‘No injuries reported’ as ‘10 fire engines’ tackle blaze at industrial unit

‘No injuries’ have been reported following the efforts of ‘10 fire engines’ to control a blaze at an industrial unit in Burgess Hill, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have reported.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called at 2.58pm on Monday [June 19] afternoon to reports of a fire on Consort Way.

Ten crews from East and West Sussex attended the incident at the height of the blaze.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Fire Service has advised residents to avoid the area this [June 20] morning as they expect there to be ‘some disruption’.

Area manager for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, Richard Abbot, said: “At 14.58 today [June 19] West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to a large fire in an industrial unit in Burgess Hill.

“At the height of the fire, 10 fire engines from neighbouring stations attended the fire to bring the fire under control.

“Crews from East and West Sussex worked hard throughout the afternoon and we’re now scaling back our operations, but we do expect to have a presence here throughout the night.

“I’m pleased to say there are no injuries reported from the incident.

“We’re advising members of the public to keep their windows and doors closed in the immediate vicinity and to avoid the area in the morning, because we do expect there to still be some disruption.”

A further update from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, posted on Twitter at 5.42am this morning, said: “We remain at the scene of the fire on Consort Way this morning, with relief firefighters brought in throughout the night.

“We would urge residents to continue to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

1 . Fire in Burgess Hill: Firefighters working to bring ‘fire under control’ at industrial unit Firefighters are working to bring a ‘fire under control’ at an industrial unit in Burgess Hill, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have reported Photo: Steve Robards

2 . Fire in Burgess Hill: Firefighters working to bring ‘fire under control’ at industrial unit Firefighters are working to bring a ‘fire under control’ at an industrial unit in Burgess Hill, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have reported Photo: Steve Robards

3 . Fire in Burgess Hill: Firefighters working to bring ‘fire under control’ at industrial unit Firefighters are working to bring a ‘fire under control’ at an industrial unit in Burgess Hill, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have reported Photo: Steve Robards

4 . Fire in Burgess Hill: Firefighters working to bring ‘fire under control’ at industrial unit Firefighters are working to bring a ‘fire under control’ at an industrial unit in Burgess Hill, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have reported Photo: Steve Robards