Fire in Eastbourne: 'No reports of casualties' at 'accidental' fire on second floor of commercial building - in pictures

There were ‘no reports of casualties’ at an ‘accidental fire’ on the second floor of a commercial building in Eastbourne, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have confirmed.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called at 00.21am this [June 20] morning to reports of a fire at St Mark’s House, Upperton Road.

Crews from Eastbourne, Pevensey, Seaford, Herstmonceux, Healthfield, Bexhill and Hailsham, and the police and ambulance services, attended the scene.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said 12 breathing apparatus wearers entered the building with a hose reel jet to combat the blaze.

A fan was later used to ventilate the property, and crews left the scene at 3.14am.

An East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service statement said: "At 00:21 we were called to reports of a fire on the second floor of a commercial building on Upperton Road, Eastbourne.

“On arrival crews used forcible entry tools to gain access. In total, 12 breathing apparatus wearers entered the building using two hose reel jets and two thermal imaging cameras to locate and fight the fire.

“Crews later used a fan to ventilate the property, leaving the scene at 03:14.

"The cause of the fire is deemed to be accidental.

“Police and Ambulance were also in attendance.

“There were no reports of casualties.”

