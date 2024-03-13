Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Photos emerged in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, March 13) showing a significant blaze in the North Terminal long-stay car park.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by @Rugby_Godz said it was a ‘massive vehicle fire’ which was ‘spreading’.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “Fire services from Gatwick and West Sussex dealt with a vehicle fire in the North Terminal long-stay car park overnight.

"The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries. The car park is still open for passengers.