Fire in Gatwick Airport car park 'not being treated as suspicious'
Photos emerged in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, March 13) showing a significant blaze in the North Terminal long-stay car park.
A post on X (formerly Twitter) by @Rugby_Godz said it was a ‘massive vehicle fire’ which was ‘spreading’.
A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “Fire services from Gatwick and West Sussex dealt with a vehicle fire in the North Terminal long-stay car park overnight.
"The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries. The car park is still open for passengers.
"This is not being treated as suspicious. We are grateful to the fire services for responding quickly and containing the incident.”