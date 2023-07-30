NationalWorldTV
Fire in Hailsham: East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service called to residential fire at bungalow

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service attended a residential fire at a bungalow in Hailsham in the early hours of this [July 30] morning.
By Matt Pole
Published 30th Jul 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 12:19 BST

East Sussex Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to a fire in Station Road at 1.36am.

Four appliances, plus one aerial ladder platform, attended the scene.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue service confirmed all persons at the bungalow were ‘accounted for’.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service attended a residential fire at a bungalow in Hailsham in the early hours of this [July 30] morning

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service tweeted at 3am this morning: “We were called at 01:36 to a residential fire at a bungalow on Station Road, Hailsham.

“4 appliances plus 1 aerial ladder platform are at the scene, our attendance is likely to scale down within the next hour.

“All persons accounted for. Please avoid the area.”

