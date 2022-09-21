Fire in Lewes High Street near White Hart Hotel: engines sent from from Lewes, Brighton and Barcombe
A fire broke out at ‘a building adjacent to the White Hart Hotel’ in Lewes High Street last night (Tuesday, September 20), East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has said.
The fire service advised residents to keep doors and windows shut while they dealt with the incident.
ESFRS confirmed this morning (Wednesday, September 21) that they were called to the White Hart Hotel at 10.58pm after a fire broke out on the first floor of an annexe belonging to the hotel.
A spokesperson said they sent fire engines from Lewes, Brighton and Barcombe, and the fire was brought under control at 12.09am when no further appliances were required.
Most Popular
They added that there were six breathing apparatuses in use, as well as two jets and one hose reel.
ESFRS also said there were no casualties and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.
This story will be updated as more information comes in.