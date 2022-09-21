The fire service advised residents to keep doors and windows shut while they dealt with the incident.

ESFRS confirmed this morning (Wednesday, September 21) that they were called to the White Hart Hotel at 10.58pm after a fire broke out on the first floor of an annexe belonging to the hotel.

A spokesperson said they sent fire engines from Lewes, Brighton and Barcombe, and the fire was brought under control at 12.09am when no further appliances were required.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters tackled a blaze at 'a building adjacent to the White Hart Hotel' in Lewes High Street on Tuesday, September 20

They added that there were six breathing apparatuses in use, as well as two jets and one hose reel.

ESFRS also said there were no casualties and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.