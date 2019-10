A fire ripped through a number of parked cars in a residential Newhaven road last night (Friday).

Emergency services were sent to the scene in Elphick Road, off Ship Street, after the blaze.

Photo by Sam Buck SUS-190510-124434001

At least three cars were consumed in the flames, which were eventually put out by fire crews.

It is thought the fires could have been started deliberately, but this has not been confirmed yet by the authorities.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for further information.