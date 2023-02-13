The Fire Service were called to help put out a blaze involving a car in Lancing today (Monday, January 13).

The Fire Service were called to help put out a blaze involving a car in Lancing today (Monday, January 13).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue were seen tackling the blaze on Monks Close in Lancing.

The emergency services were seen responding to the incident at approximately 2.15pm to tackle the fire.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 12.41pm we received a report of a vehicle on fire at Monks Close, Lancing.

"Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from Shoreham to the scene.

"Upon arrival crews found one car well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire, which was of accidental ignition.

