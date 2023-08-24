BREAKING
Fire service called to outdoor fire in Herstmonceux

Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called out an outdoor Fire in Herstmonceux.
By Sam Pole
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 11:34 BST
Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called out an outdoor Fire in Herstmonceux.

At 8.14pm on Wednesday, August 23, members of the fire service were called to an outdoor fire in the village.

In a statement East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 8.14pm to reports of an outdoor fire on Windmill Hill, Herstmonceux.

"Three fire appliances were sent along with an officer. Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. Crews left the scene at 9.42pm.”

