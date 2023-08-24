Fire service called to outdoor fire in Herstmonceux
Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called out an outdoor Fire in Herstmonceux.
At 8.14pm on Wednesday, August 23, members of the fire service were called to an outdoor fire in the village.
In a statement East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 8.14pm to reports of an outdoor fire on Windmill Hill, Herstmonceux.
"Three fire appliances were sent along with an officer. Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. Crews left the scene at 9.42pm.”