Fire warning over faulty electric blankets in West Sussex: residents can book a free testing session
The fire service, which is running a series of free testing sessions next month, said faulty electric blankets are a common cause of fire in the home.
They said that in 2022 almost 40 per cent of the blankets tested by the service were defective and posed a ‘serious risk’ of starting a fire.
WSFRS’s Safe and Well manager Samantha Barber said: “We know lots of people will be planning to use their electric blankets to keep warm this winter, particularly as the cost of living remains high. Of the 106 blankets we tested last year, 42 were deemed unsafe to use as they failed to meet safety standards, which posed a great fire risk. We would encourage residents to come and have their blankets tested to ensure they have peace of mind that their blanket is still safe to use.”
For more information about keeping safe and warm at home visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/home-fire-safety/electrical-and-heating-appliance-safety-advice.
The fire service said regular testing is recommended for blankets over two years old while blankets over ten years old should be replaced.
Residents can book a blanket testing appointment by calling 0345 872 9719. The sessions (9.30am-4.30pm) will be on:
October 3: The Studio, New Park Centre, Chichester, PO19 7XY.
October 4: Worthing Community Centre, 2 Romany Road, Durrington, BN13 3FJ.
October 5: Bognor Fire Station, West Meads Drive, Bognor PO21 5TB.
October 10: Crawley Library, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, RH10 6HG.
October 11: Horsham Library, Lower Tanbridge Way, Horsham, RH12 1PJ.
October 12: Haywards Heath Fire Station, Mill Green Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 1XQ.