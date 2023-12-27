Firefighters were called to the A27 twice on Christmas Day following two separate collisions.

Emergency services were first called to a single-vehicle collision on the A27 Shoreham bypass shortly after midday.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 12.18pm on Monday to reports of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the A27 Shoreham bypass near the Holmbush exit.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Shoreham and Worthing to the scene. Upon arrival they provided scene safety, before leaving the scene at 12.48pm.”

According to an eye-witness, no one had to be freed from the damaged vehicle – which was safely cleared from the side of the road.

Sussex Police confirmed ‘this was a minor incident only’, adding: “Police are not appealing for any further information at this stage.”

Around 5.30pm, a car rolled over on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 between Boxgrove and Fontwell, near Chichester.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Fire engines from Chichester, Littlehampton and Worthing were mobilised to the scene by Joint Fire Control. Upon arrival firefighters provided scene safety before leaving the scene at 6.27pm.”

Whilst the incident was ongoing, police officers closed the A27 eastbound, from A285 (Halnaker / Petworth turn off) to The Street (Tangmere Roundabout)

Sussex Police said this was a ‘minor-injury’ two-vehicle collision and ‘are not appealing for any information as this time’.

1 . A27 Holmbush to Shoreham Flyover incident A road closure was put in place on the A27 Holmbush to Shoreham Flyover after a single-vehicle collision. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Car rolls over on A27 The A27 was closed eastbound from A285 (Halnaker / Petworth turn off) to The Street (Tangmere Roundabout) after a car rolled over on Christmas Day. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures