Firefighters could be relocated in Surrey Fire & Rescue Service 'holistic' reforms

Firefighter. (Credit Surrey Fire & Rescue Service Consultation Booklet)

Under the proposals, Banstead fire station could be moved into Godstone, nine miles away, as the current station is ‘not fit for purpose’ and its lease will end in 2025. Camberley fire station will also be reviewed to move to either Spelthorne or Elmbridge.

Chief Fire Officer Dan Quin: “[Relocating] will expand resources to make sure Surrey is a safe place to live and work and do business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our Community Risk Management Plan consultation highlights changes we believe we need to make to ensure an efficient and effective fire and rescue service..to keep people safe.”

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service. Credit Surrey County Council.

The proposals have been created using data, as well as feedback from staff and residents.

Rather than finding an alternative location within the same borough, Surrey Fire & Rescue said: “The risk doesn’t require Banstead station to be where it is.”

Moving the crew and equipment from Banstead to Godstone will “provide better positioning of cover for the whole of the county”, Dan said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camberley Fire Station will be “considered” for relocation as it is “over-resourced”- with the exception of wildfires in summer- according to Surrey Fire & Rescue data.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service at the 2021 water safety event at Virginia Water. Credit Surrey Fire and Rescue Service

Keeping one 24/7 fire engine at Camberley, the other ‘daytime-only’ engine will be transferred to either Walton, Painshill or elsewhere. Relocating one set of crew will be decided by the current risk of threat and demand in Spelthorne or Elmbridge.

Identified as ‘low risk’, Haslemere fire station will also be staffed differently while ensuring it still has 24/7 cover. Contracts will likely change to part-time or day-time response cover.

Developing a response model to seasonal demand, such as summer wildfires and winter floods, is another reform the Service is making to offer additional support throughout the year. Learning from the wildfires of Summer 2022, Surrey Fire & Rescue service is reviewing the location of its specialist vehicles and equipment, as well as potentially investing in more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five on-call fire engines could be removed from weekends and purely make them evening-only on-call fire engines in Chobham, Dunsfold, Gomshall, Guildford and Lingfield. According to the Service, data shows there is not a rise in incidents at the weekend. There will still be 20 day-time and 16 night-time fire engines available across Surrey every day.

Part of the Service’s wider strategy aims to work better with other emergency services and help vulnerable groups and individuals in Surrey.

Dan said: “We see a much greater role for the Fire & Rescue Service in the broader health relationships…such as how can [our] existing skills in a much more holistic way.”

The Service is liaising with local hospitals and South East Ambulance Service (SECAmb) in how it can support emergency services better. Discussions are said to be taking place with the Fire & Rescue Service helping with medical emergencies, discharge, reablement (care after illness) and responding to non-emergency calls like elderly patient falls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking a staged approach, Surrey Fire & Rescue Service hope to implement the accepted changes gradually throughout 2025-2030. and review them throughout the process.

Consultation on the proposed reforms will take place from May 7 to July 31. Around 30 events throughout Surrey are scheduled between now and July 25 for the public to ask questions and give feedback on the changes.

The new proposals form part of its Community Risk Management Plan (CRMP) 2025-2030, a country-wide requirement for all fire services.