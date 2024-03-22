Firefighters put out 'large' boat on fire in Chichester Marina
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Last night at 8.07pm we were called to a boat fire in Chichester Marina, Birdham. Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Chichester, one from East Wittering, and one from Bognor to the scene.
“Upon arrival, crews found a boat on fire on the slipway. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a high-pressure hose reel. Crews remained on scene damping down and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further hotspots.
“The crews left the scene around 11pm.”
More information and updates to follow.