Firefighters respond to fire involving Billingshurst property - drivers asked to avoid the area

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have responded to a fire involving a property on Marles Lane in Billingshurst.

Crews from Billingshurst, Horsham, Crawley and Surrey Fire Services are in attendance, along with the incident command unit from Haywards Heath Fire Station.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has asked residents to keep their doors and windows shut, and drivers to avoid the area.

A statement posted on West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Twitter account said: “We are responding to a fire involving a property on Marles Lane in Billingshurst.

“Crews from @station49fire @Horshamfire and @CrawleyFire999 are in attendance along with the incident command unit from @station_62 and crews from @SurreyFRS.

“If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed.

“We would ask drivers to avoid the area to allow our crews to work safely.”