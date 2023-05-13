Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Firefighters respond to fire involving Billingshurst property - drivers asked to avoid the area

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have responded to a fire involving a property on Marles Lane in Billingshurst.

By Matt Pole
Published 13th May 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 13:50 BST

Crews from Billingshurst, Horsham, Crawley and Surrey Fire Services are in attendance, along with the incident command unit from Haywards Heath Fire Station.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has asked residents to keep their doors and windows shut, and drivers to avoid the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement posted on West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Twitter account said: “We are responding to a fire involving a property on Marles Lane in Billingshurst.

Most Popular

“Crews from @station49fire @Horshamfire and @CrawleyFire999 are in attendance along with the incident command unit from @station_62 and crews from @SurreyFRS.

“If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed.

“We would ask drivers to avoid the area to allow our crews to work safely.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have responded to a fire involving a property on Marles Lane in BillingshurstWest Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have responded to a fire involving a property on Marles Lane in Billingshurst
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have responded to a fire involving a property on Marles Lane in Billingshurst
Related topics:BillingshurstCrawleyTwitter