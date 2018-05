Firefighters battled through the night and into the early hours of the morning as they extinguished a blaze at a village home.

Crews were called to the two-storey building in Malthouse Way, Cooksbridge, at 11.30pm yesterday (May 5).

The fire service said the blaze started in the conservatory of the property.

Firefighters fought the flames using six breathing apparatus and three hose reels.

The fire has been extinguished and crews are treating the cause as an accident.