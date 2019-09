Six fire engines have been sent to tackle a blaze which has broken out at Newhaven scrapyard this afternoon (September 16).

Crews have been battling the fire at H. Ripley and Co. Ltd in East Quay since about 4pm.

The blaze at H. Ripley scrapyard in Newhaven

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said, “Please avoid the area due to firefighters tackling the incident, involving scrap metal. Keep doors and windows closed, as smoke can be an irritant.”

There are no reports of anyone being harmed.