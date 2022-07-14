Firefighters warn to keep garden waste away from buildings after blazes in Hastings and St Leonards

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) are warning people to store their refuse away from buildings after it caused two fires in Hastings and St Leonards yesterday (July 13).

Firefighters were called to a residential property on Gresham Way, St Leonards at 9.49am yesterday, with crews from Bohemia Road, Bexhill, Battle and The Ridge attending.

Four breathing apparatus and three Hose Reel Jets were used to extinguish the fire. One resident was treated on the scene after suffering smoke inhalation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 2.29pm yesterday, ESFRS were called to Bembrook Road, Hastings. Crews from Bexhill, Battle, Bohemia Road and The Ridge used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the property of smoke.

One resident was handed over into the care of the South East Coast Ambulance Service after suffering from smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “We have attended two fires today (July 13) which were caused by residents leaving their garden waste stored up against or near to their properties. On both occasions, due to the extreme heat, the garden waste has caught fire and the fire has then spread to the building.

"We are urging everyone to keep any garden waste or refuse away from their buildings. Garden waste or refuse should also be kept out of direct sunlight.”

The ESFRS also issued guidance to residents planning a barbecue. People have been urged to set up any barbecue on level ground away from any garden waste and to put only two inches of charcoal in the barbecue, keeping the rest away from the fire.