First Brighton & Hove Tree Festival programme announced

The programme for the first Brighton & Hove Tree Festival has been officially revealed.

Running over two weekends in May, the festival offers a host of free events for everyone to enjoy. It aims to raise awareness of the immense value of trees to the city and its residents.

"The first Brighton & Hove Tree festival promises to be a fantastic event for the whole community to enjoy,” said volunteer steering group member Vivienne Barton.

Rare elms in Stanmer Park

“We have a packed programme lined up – from tours of the city’s unique elms to pollinator workshops where children can learn how to make their own habitats.

“There will be music and poetry from performers including acclaimed musician and songwriter Robb Johnson and the chance to find out more about the wildlife which relies on our city’s trees.”

All Brighton & Hove Tree Festival events are free to attend. Places for some events are limited so registration is recommended.

As well as the events programme, there are opportunities to get involved before the festival and throughout May with tree trails, the festival photography competition ‘I Love This Tree Because’ and the Champion School Trees project.

“Trees do so much for us, from improving our health and wellbeing to helping us fight climate change,” said Penny Hudd from CPRE Sussex. “This is an opportunity to celebrate all that trees give us and learn more about the fantastic specimens on our doorsteps in Brighton & Hove.”

Organised by a team of volunteers and supported by CPRE Sussex, the Sussex countryside charity, the Brighton & Hove Tree Festival is sponsored by Connick Tree Care, Hanningtons Brighton and Rampion Offshore Wind.