First Crawley Greentech Business Growth Fund award announced

Crawley Borough Council announces renewable heat innovator Naked Energy as the recipient of their first Greentech Business Growth Fund. Naked Energy will receive nearly £40,000 to support the development of its industrial and commercial solar heat and solar PVT products.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first recipient of the Crawley Greentech Business Growth Fund has been announced.

Naked Energy Ltd, a solar thermal manufacturer based in Manor Royal, will receive £39,708 to support product development for its industrial and commercial solar heat and photovoltaic products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grant funding will allow Naked Energy to fund external testing for continuous development of their product range and international certification.

E.ON and Naked Energy

As part of the Towns Fund, Crawley Borough Council launched the Crawley Greentech Business Growth Fund to grow local businesses in the green technology and green construction sectors.

The intention is to grow local greentech sector employment opportunities. The £900,000 fund provides targeted financial support for commercialisation and development of solutions to support a transition to net zero.

The fund provides three tiers of grant support:

start-up grants of up to £10,000 to support new businesses in the green tech sector;

business development grants of up to £50,000 for existing businesses to refine their prototype

investment grants of up to £175,000 for existing businesses to scale up their activities

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “Providing our local businesses an opportunity to access finance for green technology development is part of the council’s overall strategy to support the growth of the innovation hub for green technology in the region. We are delighted to present the first award to Naked Energy Limited, a longstanding member of the local greentech business community and an industry leader within their field.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Bob Noyce, Cabinet member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change, said: “The council has declared a Climate Emergency and we have a commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2040. Our Greentech Business Growth Fund is an important step towards reducing carbon emissions in Crawley, so I’m delighted that we’ve awarded our first grant.”

Christophe Williams, CEO and co-founder of Naked Energy, added: “It’s great to be awarded funding from our local council to help our business grow even further. Local innovation support is important to a growing business like ours, and it helps us continue to develop market-leading green technology products, crucial to ensure our community changes energy for good.”

The Greentech Business Growth Fund forms part of the wider strategic delivery of Crawley as an innovation hub for green technology. This includes the construction of the Crawley Innovation Centre in the Manor Royal Business District, which is anticipated to provide physical office spaces for existing and future advanced engineering innovators.

The programme is being managed by Carbon Limiting Technologies, a specialist consultancy with over 17 years’ experience in designing and delivering climate technology grants and acceleration support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is such a pleasure to work with Crawley Borough Council to deliver these fantastic, real-world opportunities to foster green technology innovations that will generate local jobs and support decarbonisation of commercial and industrial properties across the UK. said Beverley Gower-Jones, CEO of Carbon Limiting Technologies.