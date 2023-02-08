First ever Foodbank Run in Lewes

As the nation's food banks run short of supplies, Lewes AC has joined a new scheme that uses runners to help refill the empty shelves

The Lewes AC runners outside the Landport Food Bank after dropping off their donations

Last Tuesday evening [7 Feb] over 50 runners from Lewes AC took part in the club’s first ever Food Bank Run. Shadowed by a car with a boot full of extra items too heavy to carry, they ran from The Dorset to Landport, carrying backpacks full of essential groceries to help restock the Landport food bank, before continuing on their usual weekly training run around town.

Originally thought up by Sarah Donaghy, of Hampshire-based Fareham Running Club, as a one-off local event in 2018, Food Bank Run was launched on Facebook last September as a new national movement aimed at encouraging runners to help replenish the nation’s depleted food banks at a time when the rising cost of living has resulted in an ever-increasing demand for help from families in need.

In Sarah’s words, it’s all about “the running community helping the local community” – and, having already attracted participation from over 500 running clubs around the country, Food Bank Run looks set to become an annual fixture for February, not least in Lewes AC’s running calendar.

“We’re a community club,” says LAC coach Mark Pappenheim, “so of course we had to be involved in such an inspiring community initiative. The response from club members was overwhelmingly enthusiastic – and everyone on the run was really happy to be able to help out, even in a small way, with the vital work that the Landport Food Bank does. So I’m sure we’ll want to do it again next year, if not before that.”

Waiting to receive their donations on the night was Debbie Twitchen, chair of the Landport Residents’ Association, who has organised the Landport food bank since 2012 and was recently awarded an MBE for her outstanding community work on behalf of residents. “I just want to say thank you so much to all the runners for the donations they all brought along. We are getting through so much food every week now, so literally every item really does count.”