First ever Manor Royal BID Netball Tournament raises money for local cause

The Manor Royal BID (Business Improvement District) inaugural Charity Netball tournament took place at K2 Crawley on Wednesday 6 September in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice and Rockinghorse Children’s Charity.

Companies Elekta, Latcham, Lime Finance Solutions, SECamb, Vail Williams and the Manor Royal BID battled it out throughout the evening, with the team from Latcham on Metcalf Way emerging victorious at the end of the night.

The Everyone Active team at K2 Crawley ran the matches, continuing a long and successful association with the Manor Royal BID.

The event is just one of a series of events organised by the Manor Royal BID every year for companies based and those who work on Manor Royal. From social events like the new Netball Tournament and the annual 6-a-side Football Tournament, to events to help bring together companies on the Business District like ‘Know Your Neighbour’, ‘Manor Royal Matters’ and the ‘Manor Royal BID People Conference’.

Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of the Manor Royal BID said:

“My thanks to all the teams for taking part in the first ever Manor Royal Netball tournament. It was a hot night but a lot of fun, helping to bring people together and raise a bit of money for two good causes. We’re looking forward to turning into an annual event and seeing the numbers grow. Congratulations to Latcham on being the first ever winners.”