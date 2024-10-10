First look at Kemptown's Co-op as the new-look, larger, store re-launches following major makeover
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Co-op relaunches its Kemptown store today (Thursday, 10 October) following a nine-week programme of works and improvements to transform the store.
Located in St George’s Road, Kemptown, the convenience store has been increased in size by around one-third to more than 1,350 sq ft and, supports 15 local jobs.
Following the major makeover, Kemptown’s Co-op will now open from 6am, and serves-up an in-store bakery and enhanced focus on fresh, healthy and chilled produce. The store also offers meal ideas and everyday essentials; food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products; flowers; newspapers and magazines; chilled beers and award-winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from, vegan and plant-based products.
The online home delivery of groceries is available via Just Eat and Uber Eats - with orders picked fresh in the local store and then delivered quickly and conveniently in the community.
An ATM provides access to cash in the community, and self-scan tills have been added for extra ease and convenience, especially at busier times.
Works have also been carried out back-of-shop including improved storage, warehousing and refrigeration to enable the store to better serve the community.
Nicholas McPhail, Co-op Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have had the opportunity to invest in Kemptown - the store has been transformed with a fresh new look and layout. We are really looking forward to welcoming our members and customers back into their Co-op. It is always our aim to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve and support our community, conveniently.
"Co-op also has a focus on delivering value, with member price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials so that the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”
Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back 180 years.
Members of Co-op own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation, enjoying a wide number of benefits including member-only price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials, and personalised offers via the Co-op Membership App.
More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership
Kemptown’s Co-op opens between 6am-11pm daily.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.